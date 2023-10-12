Society Soc Trang: Khmer community prepare for Sene Dolta festival The Khmer community in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang are preparing to celebrate the Sene Dolta Festival, a major event of the ethnic group to remember their ancestors, which will take place from October 13-15 this year.

Society Nearly 21,000 million poor households access preferential loans in Phu Tho Nearly 21,000 poor households and policy beneficiaries have so far gained access to loans to resume production, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) branch in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Society HCM City, New Zealand’s Wellington cooperate in smart city building Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand’s Wellington city should join hands and support each other to successfully develop smart urban areas as soon as possible, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung has said.