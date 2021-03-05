Society ADB helps build resilient houses for disaster-hit families in Quang Tri Construction of 106 houses in natural disaster-hit areas worth 14.3 billion VND (615,000 USD) began in the central province of Quang Tri on March 5, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Society Jailed business tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu faces bribery charge The Investigation Police Agency at the Ministry of Public Security has officially launched legal proceedings into a case of “giving bribes” and “brokering bribery” in Hanoi and against Phan Van Anh Vu, a former real estate mogul, for “giving bribes”, under Article 364 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Deputy PM demands strict action against assaults on women in Hanoi Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has requested the Hanoi People’s Committee direct relevant agencies to promptly verify reports on assaults on women in the vicinity of West Lake.