Electric buses help improve public transport quality of Hanoi
An electric bus in Hanoi (Photo: courtesy of VinGroup)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Since the first electric buses were put into operation in Hanoi in December 2021, the number of bus routes using smart electric buses in the city has increased to eight , contributing to enhancing the quality of public in the capital city.
The service, provided by Vinbus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus), a member of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, is attracting a large number of users thanks to its high quality and no harm to the environment.
Each bus is equipped with an automated system able to give warnings about unsafe situations, an on-board public address system, free wifi, USB charging ports, and security cameras, among others.
With a battery capacity of 281 kWh, the bus can run between 220 and 260 kilometres on a single charge. It can fully recharge in just two hours at VinBus’s 150 kW charging station network.
Ha Thanh, a resident of Hoang Liet district who often takes buses No. E06, E09 and E01 from Giap Bat to Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lam district, said that she is satisfied with the polite attitude of drivers and staff on the buses.
Operating throughout from 5am to 9 pm daily, VinBus electric buses are part of the city's public transport system, connecting densely populated areas such as schools, bus stations, urban areas, entertainment areas and transport transaction points.
Thai Ho Phuong, Vice Director of the city Public Transport Management Centre said that with good feedback from users, in the time to come, the centre will work with VinBus to launch more routes, with an aiming to attract more passengers to public transportation services and contribute to reducing air and noise pollution in city streets.
Earlier in December 2019, Vingroup proposed the operation of ten e-bus routes in the city, and committed to investing in 150-200 high-end e-buses./
