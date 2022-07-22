Society Venezuelan guerillas joining Nguyen Van Troi campaign remembered The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has recently organised a ceremony to pay tribute to Venezuelan guerillas who participated in Nguyen Van Troi campaign in 1964.

Society Man in Long An jailed for five years for abusing rights to freedom, democracy The People's Court of Duc Hoa district in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on July 21 sentenced Le Tung Van in the case relating to a family Buddhist worship place named “Tinh that bong lai" to five years in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals”.

Society Over 40 million people granted COVID-19 vaccine passports More than 40 million people nationwide had held COVID-19 vaccine passports as of July 20, according the Ministry of Health’s Electronic Health Administration. ​

Society Embassy keeps close eye on situation of Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka: deputy spokesperson The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka is monitoring the complex developments in the country and has asked local agencies to ensure security and safety for Vietnamese citizens there, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 21.