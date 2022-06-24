Bus route connecting Thailand-Laos-Vietnam in discussion
Thailand is discussing with Laos and Vietnam the opening of bus routes connecting popular destinations of the three countries, according to news website laotiantimes.com.
Bus service from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand (Photo: Laotiantimes.com)Vientiane (VNA) – Thailand is discussing with Laos and Vietnam the opening of bus routes connecting popular destinations of the three countries, according to news website laotiantimes.com.
The website said the Thai government has approved expediting negotiations to open a bus route connecting three countries via route R12 from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand to Thakhek, Laos and on to Ha Tinh, Vietnam.
The distance from Nakhon Phanom to Ha Tinh is about 300km.
The Thai Ministry of Transport says it is doing what it can to expedite the route-opening process, including asking that Laos host the second Trilateral Working Group Meeting as soon as possible in order to discuss the service model and make formal agreements.
The three cities are especially attractive to tourists, with local arts and culture attractions, temples, and sacred sites, as well as natural wonders such as waterfalls, mountains, and beaches./.