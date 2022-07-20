Visitors to Vietnam ETE 2022 and Enertec Expo 2022 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese International Electrical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (Vietnam ETE 2022) and the International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving & Green Power 2022 (Enertec Expo 2022) simultaneously kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20.Hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the three-day events attract 300 domestic and foreign businesses.On display are power generation equipment and systems; smart electrical equipment and technology; electrical equipment; renewable and green energy; electrical services and solutions.There are also booths run by foreign firms from many countries and territories, including Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan (China), and the Republic of Korea.Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said the events contribute to encouraging domestic manufacturing enterprises to boost production and business.Enterprises in HCM City have been promoting production, business and research of energy-saving products, and developing new and environmentally friendly renewable energy sources, he said.It also offers a chance for the business community to strengthen trade promotion and technology transferring, and contributing to raising awareness of the business community and consumers about economical and efficient use of energy, Hoan added.According to Vice Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, in recent years, Vietnam's electrical equipment enterprises have increased investment and promoted technology transferring and application, thus meeting the domestic demand and for export.In the framework of the events, a workshop on solutions for economical and efficient energy use, and a programme to enhance trade cooperation between Vietnamese and foreign firms will be arranged./.