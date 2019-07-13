Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung (second from left) attends the ceremony to mark the 110th birthday of late President Souphanouvong. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos led by Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung joined the celebration of the 110th birthday of the host country’s late President Souphanouvong held in Vientiane on July 12.



During the ceremony, held in the traditional way of Laos, participants recalled the late leader's great contributions to the ethnic races, the revolution of Laos and that of Vietnam, as well as to the special relations between the two countries.



Earlier the same day, the delegation also offered flowers at a memorial complex dedicated to Souphanouvong in Vientiane.



Born on July 13, 1909, into the royal family, the late leader of Laos had a special role to play in laying the foundation for and nurturing of the relations between Vietnam and Laos. Together with members of the first generation of Lao leaders, he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national independence and freedom.



After the complete liberation of Laos and the proclamation on the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Souphanouvong was elected as the first President of the country.-VNA