Environment Workshop seeks solutions to solve water challenges in Vietnam Measures to tackle water resource-related challenges in Vietnam were the centre of discussion at a workshop held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 6.

Politics Vietnam to join important initiatives at COP28: official Vietnam is set to participate in important initiatives at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh.

Environment Vietnam expands cooperation in monitoring acid deposition Vietnam has developed a system of hydrometeorological and environmental monitoring stations across the country, including monitoring acid deposition, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said at the 25th session of the Intergovernmental Meeting on the Acid Deposition Monitoring Network in East Asia (EANET) held in Hanoi on November 29.