Endangered migratory bird species found in Binh Dinh
Five black-faced spoonbills migrating from Northeast Asia were discovered in the Tra O Lagoon in Phu My, the central province of Binh Dinh after a survey conducted by the environmental protection sub-department under the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
They were found in the area for the first time.
The sub-department reported on December 12 that it has cooperated with the Central Coast Museum of Nature to conduct an ecological investigation on the habitat around the lagoon.
The black-faced spoonbill is an endemic bird species in East Asia. It is currently listed in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and in the Red Data Book of Vietnam.
Black-faced spoonbills feed on fish and shrimp in shallow water such as tidal-flats, swamps, ponds and flooded areas in fresh, salt and brackish waters. In winter, they migrate southward to their wintering grounds where they are protected./.