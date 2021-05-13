Airport staff check passengers' health declaration at Noi Bai airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Amid complicated developments of the pandemic in the world, Vietnam has decided to temporarily suspend and restrict the entry of foreigners and overseas Vietnamese in order to focus on implementing pandemic prevention and control measures in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Hang made the statement at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry held virtually on May 13, in response to questions about whether Vietnam intends to change its entry policy in the time ahead.

She noted that earlier Vietnam had also suspended entry of foreigners and only allowed entry of investors, technical experts, highly-skilled workers and business managers on the condition of meeting quarantine and medical requirements.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is closely following and keeping updated on the pandemic situation in other countries and coordinating with relevant agencies so as to make appropriate decisions on relaxing or tightening entry of each group of people, thus ensuring the double goal of containing the pandemic and recovering economic growth, Hang said.



Regarding Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in India, she said Vietnamese representative offices in India have been closely coordinating with relevant agencies of both Vietnam and India to provide support to those citizens. Hang added that a patient in critical condition among the eight Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in New Delhi has recovered.

She affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy in India is continuing to work with relevant agencies and doctors in Vietnam to maintain contact with the citizens and is ready to help them when necessary./.