Environment ministry, VFF enhance cooperation
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a conference in Hanoi on January 12 to review their cooperation programme for the 2017-2020 period.
At the event (Photo: Internet)
Accordingly, both sides raised public awareness of environment protection efforts, including leading eco-friendly lives as well as properly use and tap natural resources.
Residents raised their sense of responsibility for monitoring environment protection by individuals, organisations and businesses in the process of carrying out socio-economic activities in their residential areas. They also fought violation behaviours in the field in localities.
During the period, standing board of the VFF Central Committee assisted 50 out of 63 cities and provinces in building and spreading 344 exemplary models of environment protection.
The two sides also worked with relevant agencies to oversee the exploitation of natural resources and climate change response in 10 cities and provinces. The VFF chapters at all levels held 2,550 inspections and collected public feedback to report to authorities.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha wished that the MoNRE and the VFF would continue working closely together on State management areas to further uphold their role in response to climate change, natural resources management and environment protection.
President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man proposed the inspection of Environment Protection Law enforcement at manufacturing facilities, improving environment at major urban, industrial areas and craft villages, contributing to mitigating plastic waste.
Concluding the event, the VFF Central Committee and the MoNRE signed a cooperation programme in the field for the 2021-2025 period.
On the occasion, Minister Ha presented the insignia “For the cause of natural resources and environment” to Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, and Vice President and Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh.
The VFF Central Committee also honoured 10 collectives and 20 individuals while the MoNRE handed over certificates of merit to 10 collectives and five religious organisations in honour of their dedication in environment protection during 2017-2020./.
