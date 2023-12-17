Boasting globally and nationally outstanding values and holding many domestic and international titles, Ha Long bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh has long been a tourist magnet in Vietnam as well as the region and the world.

However, insiders said, this heritage site is now under multidimensional pressure, especially environmental issues.

Ha Long Bay management board has stepped up the collection and treatment of waste and wastewater, as well as the control over waste sources. Waste collection focuses on two zones – along the edge of the bay to prevent waste discharged from urban and concentrated residential areas, and in the bay’s core zone.

Ha Long Bay is also taking the lead in applying scientific and technological advances to environmental protection, especially wastewater treatment with support from Japanese experts.

The quality of the bay’s water environment has been monitored quarterly and found to be within the permissible level under Vietnam’s standards.

In addition, authorities have also promoted the replacement of polystyrene in floating facilities on the bay with sustainable materials./.

VNA