Business Vietnam strengthens intellectual property protection amid economic integration A seminar to launch a report on economic reforms for effective intellectual property protection in the context of economic integration and digital transformation in Vietnam, took place in Hanoi on March 24.

Business Advantech Vietnam, VinBigData team up to provide AI-based solutions Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, on March 24 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for customers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

Business Vietnam works to foster farm produce exports to US Batches of agro-forestry-aquatic products of Vietnam have been shipped to the US in the first two months, offering chances for the country to accelerate exports to a major but challenging market of the world.

Business Vietnam’s largest dairy producer eyes 5-percent revenue growth in 2022 Vinamilk, Vietnam’s largest dairy manufacturer, has set a target of the revenue growth of at least 5-percent to over 64 trillion VND (2.8 billion USD) in 2022, a rise from the 2.2 percent of last year.