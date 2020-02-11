The water fetching ritual is an important task for Hoang Thi Vien during the first days of the lunar New Year as it ensures a prosperous and peaceful year for her family.

Mrs. Vien’s husband, Hoang Thien Sinh, has carefully prepared for the water fetching ritual, including selecting the best looking tree branches and flowers. Everything has to be neatly organized.

The left over Dau tree branches and fruit will be gathered and discarded as a way to part with the old and unlucky. It is often the hosts, along with their children, who go to fetch water. At the stream, they will look for clean water to bring home.

The water fetching ritual of Tay people in Binh Lieu district also reminds people to save water for agricultural activities. Amidst the ongoing negative environmental impacts, this ritual serves as a meaningful reminder for everyone to preserve and protect natural resources./.

