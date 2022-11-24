ASEAN ASEAN, Switzerland to strengthen cooperation under new PCA ASEAN and Switzerland have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen cooperation at the 7th Meeting of the ASEAN-Switzerland Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee.

World Philippine Senate passes resolution on strengthening parliamentary ties with Vietnam The Senate of the Philippines on November 23 passed a resolution on further strengthening the Philippines-Vietnam parliamentary relations in the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation.

ASEAN Vietnamese minister: ADMM+ reflects desire to maintain peace, security The strengthening of defence cooperation for harmonised security under the theme of the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) has reflected a common desire to create and maintain stable peace and security in the region and the world, said Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang.

ASEAN First ASEAN Coast Guard Forum takes place in Indonesia The first ASEAN Coast Guard Forum is taking place in Bali, Indonesia from November 22-25 as part of efforts by regional countries to maintain maritime security.