Business Vietnam to export first processed chicken lot to Japan CPV Food Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the CP Vietnam Corporation, plans to ship the first lot of processed chicken to Japan within October after managing to meet all food safety and quarantine requirements in the market.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on October 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,682 VND/USD on October 20, up 19 VND from the previous day.