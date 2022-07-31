Society Embassy supports Vietnamese citizens drowned in Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has swiftly contacted and provided necessary information about legal procedures to relatives of two Vietnamese citizens who drowned to death in Phuket Island in the morning July 31.

Society Over 5,000 people walk for AO victims in HCM City More than 5,000 people joined a charity walk in support of agent orange (AO)/dioxin victims at Dam Sen Culture Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.

Society UNDP pledges more flood-proof houses for Thanh Hoa The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will help build an additional 100 flood-resistant houses for poor households in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa in the coming time, UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja has said.

Society Saudi Arabia supports Vietnam through development projects A working team from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has inspected a number of projects it is funding in some localities of Vietnam, according to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Vietnam.