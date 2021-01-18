At the exhibition (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition on the



The “Dang ta that la vi dai!” (Our Party is great) exhibition is being co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the National Library of Vietnam, the Vietnam Military History Museum, and the Museum of Vietnamese Youth.



It features multiple sections, including one displaying photos and documents on the CPV’s history.



Some 200 photos, 100 documents and exhibits, along with nearly 250 publications are being on display, telling how the Party led the Vietnamese people to independence and recorded great achievements during the “Doi moi” (renewal) process and the era of international integration, as well as Party building efforts today.



Of particular note, images of the previous 12 National Party Congresses and nearly 60 posters featuring the



Another section exhibits photos on the contributions made by the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security in the construction and safeguarding of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.



Students look at the exhibits (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that the exhibition aims to highlight the CPV’s leadership during the country’s struggle for independence, “Doi moi” (renewal) process, and national construction, and the Vietnamese people’s achievements in constructing and safeguarding the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.



It is also to foster patriotism, especially of the youths, he added.



The event will run until January 24./.

