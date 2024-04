Tran Thi Thu Dong, chairwoman of Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists,(first left) introduces photos to visitors to the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

– A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s seas and islands themed “Fatherland by the waves” opened in the Lao capital city ofVientiane on April 18.The event, jointly organised by theVietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), theVietnam Cultural Centrein Laos and the National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA) of Laos, is aimed at diversifying cultural and art exchange and cooperation activities between the two neighbouring countries.On display are 100 award-winning and typical works selected from a national contest hosted by the VAPA and relevant agencies, which was set to promote the potential and beauty of Vietnam’s seas and islands, love for the homeland, and the attachment of generations of Vietnamese people to national seas and islands.Tran Hieu Anh, a 10th grader from the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school, said that although he has not traveled to many places in Vietnam, the photos on display have helped him understand more about the country's seas and islands , and hardworking Vietnamese people.The exhibition will run until May 15 at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vientiane./.