Vietnamese, Lao provinces foster friendship, cooperation
At a ceremony presenting Laos' friendship orders to Nam Dinh leaders of different periods, which is held in Nam Dinh province on March 18. (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) – The authorities of the northern province of Nam Dinh on March 18 organised a ceremony to present Laos's friendship orders to local leaders of different periods and worked with a delegation from Laos’s Oudomxay province.
At the ceremony, Bounkhong Lachiemphone, Secretary of the Party Committee and governor of Oudomxay province, presented second- and third-class Freedom (Issara) Orders of Laos to eight leaders of Nam Dinh in various periods, and awarded a medal to the provincial Department of Education and Training.
Secretary of the Nam Dinh Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc affirmed that these honours are the recognition of the two sides’ effective cooperation and mutual assistance.
At the meeting with the delegation led by Bounkhong, Chairman of the Nam Dinh People's Committee Pham Dinh Nghi stressed that over the past time, the two provinces have actively implemented cooperative activities based on their signed agreements, and maintained their high-level delegation exchanges.
In the 2022-2024 period, Nam Dinh province has so far provided full scholarships and training for 13 students from Oudomxay. The two provinces, meanwhile, have exchanged information on their potential, strengths, and business climate.
Nghi said that Nam Dinh will continue to promote the traditional relationship, solidarity, and effective cooperation with Oudomxay, especially in student training.
The Lao Governor, for his part, expressed his wish for the comprehensive ties to be further strengthened in the future, especially in the field of agriculture./.