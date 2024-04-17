A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Cultural Festival took place at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos’ capital city of Vientiane on April 17.



The event, organised by the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in collaboration with the Vietnam Business Association in Vientiane and Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, aimed to popularise typical images and culture of Vietnam to Vietnamese as well as Lao people living and working in the capital city.



The event not only contributed to strengthening bonds and deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, but also created opportunities for businesses of the two countries to meet, exchange and share experiences, investment cooperation as well as market development for mutual interest, according to the organisers.



A variety of activities were held during the festival, including special art performances highlighting the unique cultures of Vietnam and Laos.

Pavilions featuring wooden furniture and handicraft items from businesses from both countries as well as costumes of Vietnamese ethnic groups were also organised. Particularly, visitors had a chance to get calligraphy works./.