Exhibition spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career
President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary career contributes to bringing independence, freedom and happiness to not only the Vietnamese people but also to all oppressed peoples in the world.
HCM City (VNA) - An exhibition featuring the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh has opened in HCM City.
Jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History and the Ho Chi Minh Museum branch in HCM City, the exhibition is part of activities commemorating the late President’s 131st birthday and marking 110 years since he began his journey to find a way to save the country.
On display are over 100 documents and photos highlighting his role in and contributions to Vietnam’s revolution for national liberation and the world revolutionary cause.
Open until June 20, the exhibition also reflects the immense love for President Ho among his compatriots, comrades, and people worldwide, as well as the love and admiration of leaders of foreign countries and people around the globe for the hero of national liberation and the great man of culture.
President Ho Chi Minh led Vietnam to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
His revolutionary career contributed to bringing independence, freedom and happiness to not only the Vietnamese people but also to all oppressed peoples in the world./.