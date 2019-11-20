At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A chain of exhibitions on textile-garment and footwear machinery and accessories kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on November 20.



They include the 19th Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG), the 19th Vietnam International Textile and Apparel Accessories Exhibition (VitaTex), the Vietnam International Footwear Machinery and Material Exhibition (VFM), and the International Dyeing and Chemical Industry Exhibition (DYECHEM).



The events bring together 550 brand names from 17 countries and territories, which set up 880 pavilions introducing technologies, solutions and development trends in the garment-textile and footwear sectors.



According to organisers, over the past time, the exhibitions have attracted the participation of major brand names worldwide with high-capacity machines. Besides, various types of yarn, thread and dyeing chemicals of high quality are also put on display.



Pham Xuan Hong, President of the HCM City Association of Garment-Textile, Embroidery and Knitting, said Vietnam has become the world’s third largest garment-textile exporter with an annual growth rate of 10.8 percent. The country’s garment-textile export turnover is expected to exceed 40 billion USD in 2019.



Vietnam has maintained its long cooperation with many countries through free trade agreements, he said, adding that the exhibitions have become an ideal destination for garment-textile and footwear investors and producers.



The exhibitions will run until November 23./.

VNA