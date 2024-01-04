Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics People-to-people diplomacy an important pillar of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector: senior official People-to-people diplomacy serves as an important pillar of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector, said Le Hoai Trung, affirmed Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 3.

Politics NA Chairman visits Moc Bai International Border Gate National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 3 visited the Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh as part of his trip to the southern locality.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.