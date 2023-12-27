Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces review border development efforts
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and the neighbouring Cambodian province of Kep on December 27 reviewed the one-year implementation of an emulation plan on building a Vietnam - Cambodia border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development in the 2023 - 2025 period.
The event was held in Rach Gia city of Kien Giang by this province's Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Kep Committee of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland.
The event was held in Rach Gia city of Kien Giang by this province’s Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Kep Committee of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland.
The two sides noted that they have coordinated with relevant sectors of their countries to disseminate policies and laws on border affairs, including border demarcation and marker planting, to local residents, discouraged people from illegally crossing the border or fishing in each other’s sea areas, and actively taken part in border security protection activities.
The front committees of Kien Giang and Kep have also enhanced partnerships in the fields of economy, tourism, culture, education, health care, border security, crime fight, along with the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts falling down during wartime in Cambodia.
Besides, the VFF committees of Kien Giang’s districts and cities have worked with local border guard posts to encourage the public to participate in border and border marker management.
The two sides have also coordinated with each other to organise regular and unscheduled meetings to exchange information about border issues, resolve security and order incidents related to the sea border and historical waters in a timely manner, and combat cross-border crimes, thus helping maintain security and order in border areas.
Le Thi Ve, President of the Kien Giang VFF Committee, said her province, one of the 10 Vietnamese localities bordering Cambodia, boasts close-knit neighborliness and long-standing friendship with the Cambodian side. People of both Kien Giang and Kep are determined to nurture their friendship.
She expressed her hope that the two front committees will continue implementing the signed agreements and promoting communications in the community so as to build a border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development./.