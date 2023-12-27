Politics PM sets tasks for public security force next year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined certain tasks for the public security force while attending the 79th National Public Security Conference opened in Hanoi on December 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia vow to facilitate cross-border trade Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha in Phnom Penh on December 26, during which they stressed to work together to maintain order along the border to create favourable conditions for cross-border trade activities.

Politics Identification of corruption in public sector related to private sector – a hard task: workshop Corruption in basic public services like health care and education would seriously impact efforts in ensuring citizens' fundamental rights, heard a workshop, themed “Identification and prevention of corruption in public sector related to private sector – international experiences and recommendations for Vietnam” in Hanoi on December 26.