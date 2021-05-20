World Shangri-La Dialogue called off due to COVID-19 The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on May 20 announced the cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue, initially due to take place in person in Singapore on June 4-5, citing the deteriorating global COVID-19 situation.

World Officials of Japan, Philippines, Australia talk regional security Senior officials of Japan had separate phone talks with the Philippine and Australian sides on May 19 to discuss issues in bilateral ties and regional security.

World JSCCIB cuts Thailand’s GDP growth forecast The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has reduced its GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 0.5-2 percent from 1.5-3 percent due to the severe impact of the third COVID-19 outbreak despite bright export prospects this year.

World Singapore orders Facebook, Twitter to carry correction on “Singapore COVID-19 strain” Singapore on May 20 ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.