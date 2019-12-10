Travel Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opens in Hanoi The Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 9 with four symposiums taking place in the morning to discuss bottlenecks of Vietnam’s tourism.

Travel NA leader attends opening of Hoa Binh culture, tourism week National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the opening of the Culture and Tourism Week of the northern Hoa Binh province on December 6 evening.

Destinations Con Dao archipelago a must-see gem: Vogue Paris Con Dao archipelago in southern Vietnam is among the most “beautiful secret” winter escapes in the world, according to Vogue Paris, one of the world’s leading lifestyle magazines.

Travel Hanoi, Nha Trang among best cities for honeymoon in Asia Hanoi and beach town Nha Trang have been listed among the best 10 cities to go for honeymoon in Asia by The Travel, a leading travel site of Canada.