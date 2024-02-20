Business Central bank takes credit growth as 2024 key task Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong on February 20 said propelling credit growth is the key task in 2024 to ensure ample capital for the economy.

Business MoMo remains most popular e-wallet in Vietnam MoMo has solidified its position as the most popular e-wallet in Vietnam for two consecutive years, according the Fintech Industry Rankings 2023 announced by Viettel’s information monitoring and analysis system on the network environment (Reputa).

Business Companies increase deposit amounts to maximise interest earnings Due to challenging business conditions and high deposit interest rates earlier this year, many companies were quick to increase their deposit amounts to earn interest.

Business Canadian enterprises learn about Vietnamese market The Export Development Canada (EDC) recently coordinated with the Vietnamese Trade Office in the country to organise a seminar to update Vietnam’s economic situation and evaluate its performance in the global supply chain.