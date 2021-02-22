Business HCM City to fill 30,000 job vacancies after Tet There will be some 30,000 job vacancies in Ho Chi Minh City after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.

Business Hoa Phat to launch Dung Quat 2 project in 2022 Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group will launch its Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron and steel factory project in early 2022 with a capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, focusing on hot rolled coil (HRC) production using latest technology.

Business Binh Duong sees high trade growth The southern province of Binh Duong achieved impressive growth in exports in January.

Business Drug market forecast to grow by 15 percent The pharmaceutical industry grew by just 2.8 percent last year, much lower than its average 11.8 percent growth in the last five years.