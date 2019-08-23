Earnings from vegetable and fruit exports to China, Vietnam’s largest market, stood at 144.2 million USD in July, a year-on-year drop of 44.2 percent (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Earnings from vegetable and fruit exports to China, Vietnam’s largest market, stood at 144.2 million USD in July, a year-on-year drop of 44.2 percent, statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed.



The decrease in the Chinese market was the most significant among Vietnam’s 10 major export markets in the period.



Vietnam raked in 247.3 million USD from exports of vegetable and fruits in July, bringing the figure in the first seven months to 2.3 billion USD, a mild drop of 1.8 percent compared to the same period last year.



The Vietnam Association of Vegetables predicted the country’s exports of vegetable and fruits will continue to face difficulties in the rest of 2019 as China has rolled out stricter import standards.



To date, nine Vietnamese fruits can be officially imported into the Chinese market, namely dragon fruit, watermelon, litchee, longan, banana, mango, jackfruit, rambutan and mangosteen.-VNA