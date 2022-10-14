Business Many SOEs recover from pandemic’s impacts: Ministry After severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises invested with state capital has begun to bounce back since 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Ministry not putting 6,800 MW of coal-fired power in draft power plan The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted a proposal to the Government on the approval of the draft National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, in which it continues to exclude 6,800 MW of coal-fired power.

Business Southeast Asia’s longest 220kV offshore power line put into operation The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and its resort island Phu Quoc, was put into operation on October 14.

Business Vietnam among most successful economies globally: Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Belgium Vietnam is one of the most successful economies globally, made evident by the strong recovery of its textile-garment, electronics, fisheries and agriculture sectors post-COVID-19, according to Baron de Grand Ry, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Belgium.