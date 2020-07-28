Culture - Sports Vietnamese U19 team to compete in AFC U19 champs Vietnam’s national U19 football team will compete in the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from October 14 - 31.

Culture - Sports V.League 1 postponed again due to COVID-19 The managing board of national professional football tournaments has decided to postpone V.Legaue 1 and V.League 2 because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

Culture - Sports New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas. A recently-opened theatre integrating fun indoor games for kids in Da Nang has given authorities some ideas about building entertainment venues for our smaller fellows.

Culture - Sports Colombia’s landscapes introduced in Vietnam Hundreds of photos highlighting the landscapes and daily life of locals in Sierra Nevada, a famous tourist destination in the north of Colombia, are being displayed on Dinh Tien Hoang street of Hanoi.