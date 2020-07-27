Society Da Nang to introduce social distancing measures from 0:00 hour on July 28 The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Society Fallen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers commemorated in Cambodia A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy as well as agencies and businesses in Cambodia paid tribute to martyrs at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Society More than 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore Vietnam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 27.