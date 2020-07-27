Health Da Nang takes measures to contain spread of COVID-19 The People’s Committee of Da Nang city on July 26 morning announced a number of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Da Nang Another case of COVID-19 was recorded in the central city of Da Nang, raising the total of coronavirus infections in the country to 418, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 26 morning.

Health Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case Vietnam reported another imported COVID-19 case on July 25 afternoon, bringing the national total to 417, according to the National Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of the pandemic.

Health Vietnam confirms 416th COVID-19 case Reporting at the session of the cabinet held on July 25 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed the 416th case of COVID-19 in the country.