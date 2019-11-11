This poultry incubation business has 28 incubators with a capacity of 31,000 eggs. The business belongs to Nguyen Van Duong's family in Phu Binh district, Thai Nguyen province.

Duong’s poultry products are distributed throughout the country, mostly in northern provinces, earning him an average net income of nearly 3 billion VND/year.

To start with local farms were unable to provide enough eggs for Duong’s incubators to work at full capacity, so he decided to invest in his own farm with nearly 6,000 hens. He now employs 15 - 20 regular laborers.

Thanks to his continuous efforts to escape poverty and contributions from the Vietnam Farmers' Association, Mr. Nguyen Van Duong has been honoured with the Certificate of Merit award by the Prime Minister./.

VNA