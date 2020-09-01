Business Vietnam, Netherlands eye stronger trade ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and the Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag engaged in a phone talk on September 1 to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

Business PetroVietnam exploits 7.76 million tonnes of oil equivalent in eight months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) on September 1 reported an oil equivalent output of 7.76 million tonnes in the first eight months of this year, 8.2 percent higher than the set target.

Business HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

Business Vietnam confirms no new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries on September 1 Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases stood unchanged at 1,044 at 18:00 on September 1 as no new infections were reported over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.