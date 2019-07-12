Harvesting mangosteen in Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA)

- Mangosteen farmers in the southeastern province of Binh Duong have had a bumper crop of mangosteen this season because of long periods of hot weather, low rainfall, and support from local authorities.The province, one of the country’s largest mangosteen producers, has more than 1,000ha of mangosteen.In Thuan An township, the province’s largest mangosteen area, crops in An Thanh, Hung Dinh and Binh Nham wards and An Son commune have increased by 15 – 20 percent against last year, according to orchard owners.The harvest season for the fruit normally begins in lunar May and lasts for about three months.In Thuan An township, mangosteen has been cultivated since the 19th century and is famous for its delicious taste.Le Thi Kim Huong, who has a nearly 100-year old mangosteen orchard in Binh Nham ward, said the yield is expected to increase by 20 percent against last year.Local authorities upgraded the irrigation system, which also helped produce higher yields, she said, adding that farmers had received funds from the local authorities to buy fertiliser.The An Son Commune Agricultural Service Cooperative has 11 members growing mangosteen. Seven of the members grow mangosteen on a total area of 14ha under good agricultural practices (VietGAP) standards.The cooperative has harvested more than 50 tonnes of mangosteen, up nearly 20 tonnes against last year. The co-operative’s mangosteen orchard earned a profit of about 200 million VND (8,590 USD) each.Traders are buying mangosteen for 50,000 – 80,000 VND (2.2 – 3.4 USD) a kilogramme.Tran Van Vien, owner of the An Son Agricultural Service Cooperative, said the province had promoted exports of mangosteen from An Son commune to China under official channels next month, but there are no mangosteens left for export.Nguyen Thi Bich Dao, a fruit shop owner in Thuan An township’s An Thanh ward, said the price of mangosteen is normally high and stable compared to other fruits. Market demand is high.In Dau Tieng district, farmers received a collective brand name for the district’s mangosteens last month.The district’s Thanh Tuyen commune has about 220 households growing mangosteen. Of the households, nine are growing 6.6ha of mangosteen to VietGAP standards.Planted in the commune 10 years ago, mangosteen has helped improve the lives of many local farmers.Nguyen Thi Hung, deputy head of the province’s Plant Cultivation and Protection Sub-department, said that special policies had helped specialty fruit orchards.In Thuan An, local agricultural officials have organised courses to provide fruit farming techniques for farmers, she said.-VNS/VNA