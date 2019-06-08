Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Exports of the southern province of Binh Duong hit nearly 10.4 billion USD in the first five months of 2019, a year-on-year rise of 12.2 percent, said Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Danh.



The province’s staples recorded positive export growth in the period. Notably, wooden products, garment-textile, footwear and pottery to the US, European nations, and the Republic of Korea jumped between 20 and 30 percent in the period.



Danh noted that the province’s export growth was attributable to synchronous efforts in production, investment and trade promotion at international level.



Some trade agreements that recently took effect have created more opportunities for local firms to bolster their export activities, he added.



Local authorities and relevant agencies were asked to draw more investment projects into the province’s accessories industries so to ensure stable production and export activity in the coming time. -VNA