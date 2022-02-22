Business Rice produced by multi-stakeholder partnership shipped abroad Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, shipped more than 4,500 tonnes of rice worth over 3 million USD to markets in Europe, Americas and Asia in early 2022.

Business Binh Phuoc advantageous to attract Japanese firms: Consul General Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Phuoc on February 21.