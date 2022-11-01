The show featured Ao Dai collections from well-known designers Minh Hanh and 10 others, all made from the traditional brocade of the Central Highlands’ ethnic minority people.

Ao dai with unique patterns from each ethnic group helped visitors gain a better understanding about the lives and culture of local people.

The show is expected to preserve and promote the cultural identity of local ethnic minority groups and contribute to socio-economic development.

Brocade with vivid patterns such as birds, tortoises, gongs, and husks are associated with the daily lives of local ethnic minority people.

For Central Highlands’ people, the colours in brocade represent their land, passion, light, humanity, and nature./.

VNA