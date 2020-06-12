HeyU launched its fast delivery services in northern Hai Phong city. (Photo: HeyU)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — HeyU - a fast delivery application, on June 10 officially launched its service in the northern port city of Hai Phong, continuing its expansion plan across the country.

HeyU (formerly San Ship) is a sharing economy model connecting shippers and shops, providing solutions to manage orders and optimising delivery time by plotting the shortest route. It has also provided ride-hailing services by motorbike.

This is the first time that HeyU Vietnam Technology JSC launched the chain model in the city, following its presence in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The company expects to enhance its strength in technology to promote digital transformation in Hai Phong as well as changing local people’s habits in ride-hailing and goods delivery.

Pham The Anh, HeyU’s CEO said: “We chose Hai Phong to launch our chain model because this is a young and dynamic city that quickly catches up with new technologies. We target to have 10,000 taxi drivers and 30,000 regular customers using the app every day in the city by the end of this year."

The company also targeted to expand to other localities such as Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Vinh and Can Tho in 2020.

Founded in 2017, HeyU now has 250,000 registered shippers and 350,000 online and offline stores after four years of operation.

In 2018, HeyU received 500,000 USD from its angel investor - Shark Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chairman of the NextTech Group./.