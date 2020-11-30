FDI attraction hits 26.43 bln USD in 11 months
Vietnam attracted 26.43 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of 2020, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
VNA
VNA
FDI attraction hits 26.43 bln USD in 11 months Vietnam attracts 26.43 billion USD in FDI in 11 months FDI attraction Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicVietnam's CPI down by 0.01 percent in November
November's consumer price index dropped by 0.01% in November, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
See more
InfographicVietnam attracts 23.48 billion USD in FDI in ten months
Vietnam attracted 23.48 billion USD worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.
InfographicEstimated actual performance of socio-economic targets set for 2020
Estimated actual performance of socio-economic targets set for 2020
Infographic81% processing-manufacturing firms optimistic about business outlook
Domestic business situation is expected to improve or remain stable compared to that of Quarter 3.
InfographicHanoi: Economic hub of Vietnam
Hanoi is among major economic hubs of Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam makes progress in State budget transparency
Vietnam has seen considerable improvements in budget transparency at national, provincial and ministry levels, surveys show.