Business Infographic Agricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Overview of Vietnam's socio-economy in first 8 months of 2021 In the past eight months, the index of industrial production up 5.6 percent and the consumer price index up 1.79 percent as compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.

Business Infographic Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.