Business Vietnam’s GDP projected to expand 6.5 percent in 2021: IMF Vietnam’s economy is set to grow at 6.5 percent this year, higher than the global average of 6 percent, as it shrugs off the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the lastest world economic outlook published by the International Monetary Fund on April 7.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 9, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Argentina look towards balanced trade The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is ready to work with Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino to boost economic, trade, and investment ties between the two nations, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai has said.

Business Kien Giang making every effort to fight IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has completed 98.6 percent of its plan to equip fishing vessels with cruise control devices as part of measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.