FDI hits 2.02 bln USD in January
Vietnam attracted more than US$2billion in FDI in January, 37.8 percent higher than in the same period in 2020, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
VNA
InfographicParty General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong
Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Jan. 31.
InfographicKey socio-economic targets in 2021
The Government is determined to take drastic measures to realise the socio-economic development plan, better business climate, as well as improve national competitive capacity in 2021 through the issuance of Resolution No.01/NQ-CP and Resolution 02/NQ-CP.
InfographicIndustry sector records growth of 3.36% in 2020
Vietnam’s industry sector recorded growth rate of 3.36% in 2020.
InfographicList of FTAs joined by Vietnam as of December 2020
FTAs in which Vietnam has joined cover most continents. They comprise nearly 60 economies which altogether make up ~90% global GDP.
InfographicExport values of key farm produce in 2020
Among key farm produce of Vietnam, rice, rubber, cassava and cassava products recorded growth in export value in 2020.
InfographicNew chapter in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and United Kingdom
The Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was officially signed in London on the evening of December 29, 2020 (Vietnam time) and officially took effect from 23:00 on December 31, 2020. This is a historical event with important significance in the relationship between the two countries.