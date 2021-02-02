Business Infographic Key socio-economic targets in 2021 The Government is determined to take drastic measures to realise the socio-economic development plan, better business climate, as well as improve national competitive capacity in 2021 through the issuance of Resolution No.01/NQ-CP and Resolution 02/NQ-CP.

Business Infographic New chapter in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and United Kingdom The Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was officially signed in London on the evening of December 29, 2020 (Vietnam time) and officially took effect from 23:00 on December 31, 2020. This is a historical event with important significance in the relationship between the two countries.