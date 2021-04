A factory of the Tuong Lai Co. Ltd in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai officials present investment certificates to foreign investors on April 28 (Photo: VNA)

- The southern province of Dong Nai granted permits on April 28 to allow six existing FDI projects to add nearly 250 million USD in registered capital.Among these are Nestle Vietnam’s coffee production project at the Amata Industrial Park, with total investment increasing from 270 million USD to more than 400 million USD; VacPro Vietnam’s factory in the Nhon Trach I Industrial Park , rising from 7 million USD to 40 million USD; and a new branch of Suheung Vietnam, adding 30 million USD in capital to reach 80 million USD.Foreign investors adding capital and expanding production is a positive sign and shows that they have confidence in the local business climate and are posting good earnings, deputy head of the provincial industrial park (IP) authority Le Van Danh said.Most projects are in supporting industries and use advanced technology, he added. Dong Nai is likely to welcome more foreign investors in the time to come, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hoang.