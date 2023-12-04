FDI inflows surge 14.8%
Registered foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam this year stood at almost 29 billion USD as of November 20, up nearly 15% compared to the same period last year.
VNA
Video
PM calls for int’l solidarity for prosperous development of humankind
Vietnam General Confederation of Labour convenes National Congress
Party General Secretary meets Chinese Foreign Minister
Vietnam's trade surplus at over 24 billion USD in 11 months
Prime Minister holds talks with Turkish Vice President
You should also see
InfographicVietnam listed among 12 Asian countries with the best quality of life
Vietnam ranks 12th among Asian countries with the best quality of life by financial news site Insider Monkey. The rankings consider three metrics: the Human Development Index (HDI), the Economic Freedom Index (EFI), and Government Effectiveness.
See more
InfographicVietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030
Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.
InfographicVietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD
Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.
InfographicFirst batch of bird’s nest products exported to China
China’s official permission for bird’s nest products from Vietnam to be exported to the country will create significant opportunities for the local bird’s nest farming industry and the production and processing of bird’s nests in Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam sets new record for rice exports in 2023
Vietnam’s rice export turnover reached nearly 4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year and setting a new record by exceeding the 3.67 billion USD posted for 2012 as a whole.
InfographicCashew exports hit record high in October
Vietnam’s cashew exports in October hit a record high of 64,320 tonnes, bringing the 10-month figure to nearly 516,870 tonnes worth 2.95 billion USD, with the annual target of 3.1 billion USD likely to be exceeded.