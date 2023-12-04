Business Infographic Vietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030 Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.

Business Infographic First batch of bird’s nest products exported to China China’s official permission for bird’s nest products from Vietnam to be exported to the country will create significant opportunities for the local bird’s nest farming industry and the production and processing of bird’s nests in Vietnam.

Business Infographic Vietnam sets new record for rice exports in 2023 Vietnam’s rice export turnover reached nearly 4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year and setting a new record by exceeding the 3.67 billion USD posted for 2012 as a whole.