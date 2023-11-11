Festival promotes Vietnam-Laos cooperation in information, communications
The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Festival was held in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on November 11.
At the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Festival. (Photo: VGP)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Festival was held in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on November 11.
The event was part of activities to celebrate the 61th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2023), and 46 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977-2023).
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam said that the festival aims to promote Vietnam-Laos cooperation in the field of information and communications, which forms part of the intergovernmental agreement on digital partnership, digital transformation in press activities, settlement of fake and harmful news, and enhancing digital skills for people, heading to a safe and healthy digital space, turning information to knowledge.
He noted that currently, many large-scale firms of Vietnam such as Viettel, VNPT and FPT have invested in Laos, contributing to turning Laos into one of the countries with the widest 4G coverage in Southeast Asia and supplying Internet services to Lao people.
Vietnamese and Lao delegates visit the photo exhibition during the festival. (Photo: cand.vn)In the fields of press and communications, the two sides have enjoyed fruitful cooperation. Besides providing Laos with support in facilities, techniques and training, Vietnam has assisted Laos in producing valuable communication and information products, he noted.
Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Keomanyvong Phosy said that information and communications has been a bright spot in the Laos-Vietnam partnership with various collaboration projects.
The official expressed her hope that the festival will become an annual event that helps promote bilateral exchanges in the field and open new chances of cooperation between the two countries.
The festival will take place until November 15 with various activities, including an exhibition of 200 photos featuring the nation, people, culture of Vietnam and Laos and partnership between the two sides in many areas. New technologies in the field of information, communications and journalism will also be introduced within the event's framework./.