Fever dengue cases in Laos continue to rise
The Ministry of Health of Laos on February 22 called on the people nationwide to be vigilant against dengue fever, towards effectively controlling the spread of the disease as the number of cases is increasing rapidly across the country.
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
The ministry warned that if people get sick, they need to question whether they might have dengue fever, and should go to hospital for blood testing.
Families need to pour standing water out of jars and pots, and cover them to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs, it said.
As of February 22, there were 118 people diagnosed with dengue fever in Laos. The highest number was reported in Vientiane, with 35 patients, followed by Attapen province with 25 cases and Luang Prabang with 16 cases.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions. Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, and Singapore are reporting high rates of infection. The number of cases in the Western Pacific region has doubled over the past 10 years./.