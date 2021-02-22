World WB: Malaysian economy to recover in 2021 on effective vaccine deployment Malaysia’s economy is expected to return to positive growth this year, along with other economies globally on the sustained progress in the vaccine rollouts that will boost consumption worldwide, the World Bank Group said.

World Cambodia closes up to 10 schools over COVID-19 The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has ordered the temporary closure of up to 10 schools in and around Phnom Penh due to the nation’s latest COVID-19 community outbreak.

World Over 5,000 flee homes as storm Dujuan hits southern Philippines More than 5,000 people had to evacuate to temporary shelters in the southern Philippines as tropical storm Dujuan brought heavy rains, submerging dozens of villages, according to the country’s disaster risk reduction and management agency.