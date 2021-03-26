Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND/USD on March 26, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Tea exports see bright spot in January-February The Vietnamese tea sector saw positive signs in exports in the first two months of 2021 when shipping 17,000 tonnes abroad and earning 29 million USD, down 1.6 percent in volume but up 11 percent in value year-on-year.