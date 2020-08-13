Society Vietjet to transport more than 800 passengers from pandemic centre Da Nang back home Vietjet’s flight VJ2737 transported 230 passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 13, which is the first flight of the new-age carrier Vietjet to bring stranded tourists back home while Da Nang is enforcing social distancing to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 13.

Society Vietjet Air opens Tet tickets for sale Budget airlines Vietjet Air on August 12 started selling 1.5 million tickets for flights during the next Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday to meet the traveling demands of customers.

Society Free rides helping patients in Da Nang To support patients at local health facilities amid the latest outbreak of COVID-19, many men in Da Nang city are offering them free rides home.