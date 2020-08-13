Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight
Health workers tend to a COVID-19 patient at the Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health and the AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Co. Ltd on August 13 signed an agreement on financial support worth 23 billion VND (992,000 USD) for frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 combat.
The assistance, for the period of between April and December 31, is part of AIA Vietnam’s extension and expansion of its special financial aid for the frontline medical force in the fight against the coronavirus disease.
It now covers all doctors, nurses, caregivers, technicians, pharmacists, pharmaceutical staff, administrative workers, ambulance drivers, security guards, cooks, other workers, and volunteers who have labour contracts with medical establishments, temporary hospitals and testing centres that provide testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said Vietnam has obtained certain achievements in the pandemic fight and won high evaluation from the people and international friends.
He attributed the attainments to the responsible engagement of health workers and other forces on the frontline, noting that the community’s practical support will be a source of encouragement for them to continue dedicating to the COVID-19 combat.
He also took this occasion to ask AIA Vietnam to keep assisting the development of health care in remote and disadvantaged regions of the country./.