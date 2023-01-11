Culture - Sports UNESCO representative values Thanh Hoa’s efforts to study Citadel of Ho Dynasty UNESCO Representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart recognised efforts by authorities of central Thanh Hoa province and experts to study and excavate the Citadel of the Ho Dynasty, while meeting with the preservation centre for this world cultural heritage site on January 9.

Culture - Sports Bahnar ethnic people preserving traditional brocade weaving Along with traditional festivals, brocade weaving is also a source of pride for the ethnic community in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.